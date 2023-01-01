Menu
2008 Pontiac G5

281,300 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2008 Pontiac G5

2008 Pontiac G5

Base

2008 Pontiac G5

Base

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

281,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10517940
  • Stock #: C9790
  • VIN: 1G2AL55F587285260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 281,300 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2008 Pontiac G5 is for sale today.

This sedan has 281,300 kms. It's titanium metallic in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.2L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

