2008 Pontiac Torrent

137,863 KM

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Clean And Shine Auto Sales Ltd

Base

Location

394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

137,863KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6207471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,863 KM

Vehicle Description

Great low mileage SUV. Runs and drives excellent. Selling As Traded As IS. Omvic statement " The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at a

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Factory Alarm
Sun Roof
ABS Breaks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
