2008 Pontiac Torrent

+ taxes & licensing
905-688-2542
394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
905-688-2542
+ taxes & licensing
Great low mileage SUV. Runs and drives excellent. Selling As Traded As IS. Omvic statement " The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4