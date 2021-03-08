2008 Toyota RAV4

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Exterior Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Plastic/rubber shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Silver styled steel rims Rear door type: Conventional Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Capacity: 60 L Front Leg Room: 1,062 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km Curb weight: 1,562 kg Rear Leg Room: 973 mm Front Hip Room: 1,367 mm Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm Wheelbase: 2,660 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,074 L Rear Hip Room: 1,331 mm Overall Width: 1,815 mm Overall height: 1,745 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,055 kg Overall Length: 4,600 mm Front Head Room: 1,037 mm 4WD 4dr I4 Base

