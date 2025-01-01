$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Volkswagen Passat
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
Used
290,000KM
VIN WVWLK73C88E025149
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13284
- Mileage 290,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2008 Volkswagen Passat is for sale today.
This wagon has 290,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
