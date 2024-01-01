Menu
New Arrival! This 2009 Audi A4 is fresh on our lot in St Catharines. This convertible has 127,190 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 265HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

2009 Audi A4

127,190 KM

Details Description Features

2009 Audi A4

2.0T Special Edition

2009 Audi A4

2.0T Special Edition

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,190KM
VIN WAUAF48H79K008597

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 10071A
  • Mileage 127,190 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2009 Audi A4 is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.



This convertible has 127,190 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 265HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.







Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

2009 Audi A4