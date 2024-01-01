Menu
<p>Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!<br />Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!</p>

2009 Buick Enclave

224,058 KM

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
2009 Buick Enclave

FWD 4dr CX

2009 Buick Enclave

FWD 4dr CX

Location

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

905-684-6394

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
224,058KM
VIN 5GAER13D99J193287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 224,058 KM

Vehicle Description

Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

2009 Buick Enclave