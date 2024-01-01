$10,990+ tax & licensing
2009 Buick Enclave
FWD 4dr CX
Location
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
905-684-6394
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
224,058KM
VIN 5GAER13D99J193287
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 224,058 KM
Vehicle Description
Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
905-684-6394
Alternate Numbers1-877-880-4879
