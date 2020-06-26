Menu
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

905-688-8822

2009 Buick Enclave

2009 Buick Enclave

CXL ** AWD, BACKUP CAM, AUTOSTART , HTD LEATH **

2009 Buick Enclave

CXL ** AWD, BACKUP CAM, AUTOSTART , HTD LEATH **

Location

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 161,163KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5307152
  • Stock #: 10173
  • VIN: 5GAEV23D99J168133
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

7 PASSENGER * BLUETOOTH *  DVD * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * REAR CLIMATE CONTROL * 3.6L V6, AUTO, AWD, CXL * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, SUNROOF, LIFT GATE & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * C.D. w/ AUX. INPUT * REAR AUDIO CONTROLS * HEATED LEATHER SEATS * REMOTE START * REVERSE CAMERA * A/C * 2 POSITION MEMORY DRIVER SEAT * 19" CHROME WHEELS 
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

