2009 Buick Enclave

+ taxes & licensing
905-688-8822
400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
905-688-8822
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
7 PASSENGER * BLUETOOTH * DVD * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * REAR CLIMATE CONTROL * 3.6L V6, AUTO, AWD, CXL * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, SUNROOF, LIFT GATE & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * C.D. w/ AUX. INPUT * REAR AUDIO CONTROLS * HEATED LEATHER SEATS * REMOTE START * REVERSE CAMERA * A/C * 2 POSITION MEMORY DRIVER SEAT * 19" CHROME WHEELS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4