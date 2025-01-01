Menu
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires

This 2009 Cadillac CTS is for sale today.

This sedan has 250,000 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 263HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years!

2009 Cadillac CTS

250,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Cadillac CTS

12777089

2009 Cadillac CTS

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
250,000KM
VIN 1G6DF577990170809

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13808
  • Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Description


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2009 Cadillac CTS is for sale today.

This sedan has 250,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 263HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

