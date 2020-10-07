2009 Cadillac SRX

This SUV has 190,175 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4dr V6.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Clock: Analog
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Roof Rails
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
OnStar Directions & Connections
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rear leveling suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Three 12V DC power outlets
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Painted aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Hip Room: 1,430 mm
Fuel Capacity: 76 L
Tires: Width: 255 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.2 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.8 L/100 km
Rear Hip Room: 1,430 mm
Overall height: 1,722 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,070 mm
Curb weight: 1,960 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,491 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,462 mm
Rear Head Room: 976 mm
Front Head Room: 1,024 mm
Overall Width: 1,845 mm
Selective service internet access
Wheelbase: 2,958 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,968 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,610 kg
Overall Length: 4,950 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,042 mm
4dr V6
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.