2009 Cadillac SRX

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Clock: Analog Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 AM/FM/Satellite Radio Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Exterior Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt OnStar Directions & Connections Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Plastic/rubber shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Rear leveling suspension Short and long arm front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door XM SATELLITE RADIO Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Remote activated exterior entry lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Wheel Width: 7.5 Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Three 12V DC power outlets Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Painted aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Hip Room: 1,430 mm Fuel Capacity: 76 L Tires: Width: 255 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.2 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 14.8 L/100 km Rear Hip Room: 1,430 mm Overall height: 1,722 mm Front Leg Room: 1,070 mm Curb weight: 1,960 kg Front Shoulder Room: 1,491 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,462 mm Rear Head Room: 976 mm Front Head Room: 1,024 mm Overall Width: 1,845 mm Selective service internet access Wheelbase: 2,958 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,968 L Gross vehicle weight: 2,610 kg Overall Length: 4,950 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,042 mm 4dr V6

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.