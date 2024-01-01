$4,900+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT 4WD Extended Cab Short Box
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$4,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
177,871KM
VIN 1GCEK19CX9Z249126
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 177,871 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription
