Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Dodge Charger

257,527 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Charger

2009 Dodge Charger

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Charger

SXT

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

257,527KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9066616
  • Stock #: D7431
  • VIN: 2B3KA33V79H636830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 257,527 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2009 Dodge Charger is for sale today.

This sedan has 257,527 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 250HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

2016 Chevrolet Malib...
 69,688 KM
$22,998 + tax & lic
2009 Mazda MAZDA3 Base
 200,089 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee N...
 162,369 KM
$16,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory