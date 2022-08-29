$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Dodge Charger
SXT
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
257,527KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9066616
- Stock #: D7431
- VIN: 2B3KA33V79H636830
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 257,527 KM
Vehicle Description
This sedan has 257,527 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 250HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
