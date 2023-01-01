$4,999+ tax & licensing
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Momo Cars
905-688-9786
2009 Dodge Journey
2009 Dodge Journey
RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD! LOT CLEARANCE SALE!
Momo Cars
108A Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2
905-688-9786
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
257,015KM
Used
Good Condition
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 257,015 KM
Vehicle Description
LOT CLEARANCE SALE, Everything MUST SELL BY October 7th to allow for our new Electric Inventory! Runs and Drives Good! Sold As-is. Safety Certification available for an additional cost.
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Momo Cars
108A Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2