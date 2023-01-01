Menu
2009 Dodge Journey

257,015 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Momo Cars

905-688-9786

RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD! LOT CLEARANCE SALE!

108A Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2

257,015KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 257,015 KM

Vehicle Description

LOT CLEARANCE SALE, Everything MUST SELL BY October 7th to allow for our new Electric Inventory!  Runs and Drives Good! Sold As-is. Safety Certification available for an additional cost.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

