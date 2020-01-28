Menu
2009 Dodge Journey

RT

2009 Dodge Journey

RT

Location

Next Car 4 U

100 Lake St. Unit B, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5X6

289-362-2200

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 193,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4573395
  • Stock #: 1641
  • VIN: 3D4GG67V49T538167
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Fully loaded 7-passenger SUV, leather two-tone interior, power sunroof, Bluetooth, CD changer, premium sound, heated seats and more. Comes fully certified, ready to drive off the lot. Affordable extended warranty options available, starting at $499.

Price excludes HST and licensing.

Complimentary CarFax report available at: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=S1GFll3jHf4pUxxhdTH6WDHL7YZcTqom

Odometer reads 115,000 km but CarFax reports shows 193,000 km last reported.

YOUR NEIGHBOURHOOD CAR DEALER!!!

At Next Car 4 U we start with YOU, the customer, not with our inventory. Our goal is to help find you a car that gives YOU the best value for YOUR money. Our partnership with Pro Car Care 4 U also gives us a unique opportunity to provide you with extended service and support.

CarFax report provided for all our vehicles. Each vehicle is carefully inspected for safety, mechanical and functionality of all features. Call 289-362-2200 today!
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • rear air conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
Power Options
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Additional Features
  • Satalite Radio
  • Premiumum Sound System
  • MP3/CD Stacker
  • Bucket S

