2009 Dodge Journey

Fully loaded 7-passenger SUV, leather two-tone interior, power sunroof, Bluetooth, CD changer, premium sound, heated seats and more. Comes fully certified, ready to drive off the lot. Affordable extended warranty options available, starting at $499.



Odometer reads 115,000 km but CarFax reports shows 193,000 km last reported.



Comfort Air Conditioning

rear air conditioning

Dual Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Steering Wheel Controls Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Bluetooth Seating Heated Seats

Leather Interior Power Options Power Door Locks

Power Seats Additional Features Satalite Radio

Premiumum Sound System

MP3/CD Stacker

Bucket S

