2009 Ford Edge
HEATED FRONT SEATS | SELLING AS-IS
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 119,960 KM
Vehicle Description
Performance & Safety:
3.16 Axle Ratio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes with ABS
Dual front impact and side impact airbags
Electronic Stability Control
Traction control
Front and rear anti-roll bars
Four-wheel independent suspension
Comfort & Convenience:
Automatic temperature control with front dual zone A/C
Heated front seats with cloth upholstery
Power driver seat
Leather steering wheel
Auto-dimming rear-view mirror
Power windows and door mirrors
Remote keyless entry
Entertainment & Technology:
AM/FM Stereo with SIRIUS Satellite Radio
6-CD/MP3 player
Steering wheel mounted audio controls
Radio data system
Compass and outside temperature display
Trip computer
Design & Exterior:
18 Painted Aluminum Sport Wheels
Body-color bumpers and door mirrors
Front fog lights and fully automatic headlights
Rear window defroster and wiper
Spoiler
Additional Features:
GVWR: 2,490 kg (5,490 lb) Payload Package
Speed control with speed-sensing steering
Speed-sensitive wipers
Illuminated entry and delay-off headlights
Low tire pressure warning and occupant sensing airbag
Telescoping and tilt steering wheel
This vehicle is equipped with everything you need for a smooth, safe, and enjoyable drive. Whether you're commuting in the city or embarking on a long road trip, this car is ready to take you wherever you want to go. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity!
AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
INSGMT
905-684-8791