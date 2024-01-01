2009 Ford Edge

Menu
Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance with this All-Wheel Drive (AWD) vehicle, designed to enhance every journey. Key features include:<br><br>Performance & Safety:<br>3.16 Axle Ratio<br>4-Wheel Disc Brakes with ABS<br>Dual front impact and side impact airbags<br>Electronic Stability Control<br>Traction control<br>Front and rear anti-roll bars<br>Four-wheel independent suspension<br><br>Comfort & Convenience:<br>Automatic temperature control with front dual zone A/C<br>Heated front seats with cloth upholstery<br>Power driver seat<br>Leather steering wheel<br>Auto-dimming rear-view mirror<br>Power windows and door mirrors<br>Remote keyless entry<br><br>Entertainment & Technology:<br>AM/FM Stereo with SIRIUS Satellite Radio<br>6-CD/MP3 player<br>Steering wheel mounted audio controls<br>Radio data system<br>Compass and outside temperature display<br>Trip computer<br><br>Design & Exterior:<br>18 Painted Aluminum Sport Wheels<br>Body-color bumpers and door mirrors<br>Front fog lights and fully automatic headlights<br>Rear window defroster and wiper<br>Spoiler<br><br>Additional Features:<br>GVWR: 2,490 kg (5,490 lb) Payload Package<br>Speed control with speed-sensing steering<br>Speed-sensitive wipers<br>Illuminated entry and delay-off headlights<br>Low tire pressure warning and occupant sensing airbag<br>Telescoping and tilt steering wheel<br><br>This vehicle is equipped with everything you need for a smooth, safe, and enjoyable drive. Whether youre commuting in the city or embarking on a long road trip, this car is ready to take you wherever you want to go. Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity!<p></p> <h4>AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p>The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!</p> <p>This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQs 7-Day Money Back Guarantee</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

2009 Ford Edge

119,960 KM

2009 Ford Edge

HEATED FRONT SEATS | SELLING AS-IS

2009 Ford Edge

HEATED FRONT SEATS | SELLING AS-IS

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,960KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMDK48C49BA33057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 119,960 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance with this All-Wheel Drive (AWD) vehicle, designed to enhance every journey. Key features include:

Performance & Safety:
3.16 Axle Ratio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes with ABS
Dual front impact and side impact airbags
Electronic Stability Control
Traction control
Front and rear anti-roll bars
Four-wheel independent suspension

Comfort & Convenience:
Automatic temperature control with front dual zone A/C
Heated front seats with cloth upholstery
Power driver seat
Leather steering wheel
Auto-dimming rear-view mirror
Power windows and door mirrors
Remote keyless entry

Entertainment & Technology:
AM/FM Stereo with SIRIUS Satellite Radio
6-CD/MP3 player
Steering wheel mounted audio controls
Radio data system
Compass and outside temperature display
Trip computer

Design & Exterior:
18 Painted Aluminum Sport Wheels
Body-color bumpers and door mirrors
Front fog lights and fully automatic headlights
Rear window defroster and wiper
Spoiler

Additional Features:
GVWR: 2,490 kg (5,490 lb) Payload Package
Speed control with speed-sensing steering
Speed-sensitive wipers
Illuminated entry and delay-off headlights
Low tire pressure warning and occupant sensing airbag
Telescoping and tilt steering wheel

This vehicle is equipped with everything you need for a smooth, safe, and enjoyable drive. Whether you're commuting in the city or embarking on a long road trip, this car is ready to take you wherever you want to go. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity!



AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!



This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

2009 Ford Edge