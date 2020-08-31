Menu
2009 Ford Escape

93,821 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of St. Catharines

866-369-4811

2009 Ford Escape

2009 Ford Escape

XLT V6 | AS-IS | LOW MILEAGE | NO ACCIDENT

2009 Ford Escape

XLT V6 | AS-IS | LOW MILEAGE | NO ACCIDENT

Location

Kia of St. Catharines

406 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L9

866-369-4811

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

93,821KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 5831608
  • Stock #: 5099A
  • VIN: 1FMCU03G79KD12484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,821 KM

Vehicle Description

You Safety You Save. This Ford Escape is less than 100,000km.  Excellent body condition for the year and the mileage! Amazing find.  

 

This vehicle is being sold ''as-is'', unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Buyers are encouraged to drop by and inspect the vehicle rather than phoning in, emailing, and asking for details as sales professionals may not be informed of as-is vehicles since as-is vehicles do not undergo safety and detailed inspection prior to listing.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia of St. Catharines

Kia of St. Catharines

406 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L9

