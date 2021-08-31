Menu
2009 Ford Flex

192,367 KM

Details

$6,995

$6,995












limited



limited

Location



394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4







192,367KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7748505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 192,367 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs and drives well. Nice family mover or just lots of space. Seats 6 people or fold down seats and move bulky items. Book a test drive today. Comes with a valid safety inspection, fresh oil change and powertrain warranty available. Taxes and licence extra.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Nav System
Factory Alarm
Sun Roof
ABS Breaks



Clean And Shine Auto Sales Ltd



394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-2542

