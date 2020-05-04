2009 Ford Ranger

Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

MP3 Player

Fixed antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 4

AM/FM/Satellite Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Trailer Hitch

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AT

Tires: Profile: 75 Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Safety Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Plastic/rubber shift knob trim

Black grille w/body-colour surround Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular

Independent front suspension classification

Front Independent Suspension

Leaf rear spring

Rigid axle rear suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Leaf rear suspension

Torsion bar front spring

Short and long arm front suspension Convenience Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Cupholders: Front

Center Console: Partial with storage Seating Front split-bench

Additional Features 4 door

Vinyl Floor Covering

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim

Rear door type: Tailgate

Right rear passenger door type: Reverse opening

Wheel Diameter: 15

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Wheel Width: 7

Fold-up cushion rear seats

Left rear passenger door type: Reverse opening

Manual passenger mirror adjustment

Manual driver mirror adjustment

Rear jump seat

Clock: In-radio display

Machined aluminum rims

SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)

Tires: Width: 235 mm

Front Head Room: 996 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,077 mm

Diameter of tires: 15.0"

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Front Hip Room: 1,339 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 14.0 L/100 km

Fuel Capacity: 74 L

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.7 L/100 km

Max Cargo Capacity: 629 L

Rear Head Room: 904 mm

Rear Hip Room: 503 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 389 mm

Overall Length: 5,123 mm

Overall Width: 1,763 mm

Overall height: 1,648 mm

Wheelbase: 3,192 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,367 mm

Curb weight: 1,484 kg

Gross vehicle weight: 2,268 kg

2WD SuperCab 126 Sport

