2009 Ford Ranger

SPORT

2009 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 148,594KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4944504
  • Stock #: D4144
  • VIN: 1FTYR44E69PA62416
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
2WD SuperCab 126 Sport!

This 2009 Ford Ranger is for sale today.

This Super Cab pickup has 148,594 kms. It's black in colour. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 4.0L V6 12V MPFI SOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 2wd Supercab 126 Sport.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA).
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • MP3 Player
  • Fixed antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 4
  • AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AT
  • Tires: Profile: 75
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Safety
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
  • Black grille w/body-colour surround
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Leaf rear spring
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Leaf rear suspension
  • Torsion bar front spring
  • Short and long arm front suspension
Convenience
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Cupholders: Front
  • Center Console: Partial with storage
Seating
  • Front split-bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Vinyl Floor Covering
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
  • Rear door type: Tailgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Reverse opening
  • Wheel Diameter: 15
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Fold-up cushion rear seats
  • Left rear passenger door type: Reverse opening
  • Manual passenger mirror adjustment
  • Manual driver mirror adjustment
  • Rear jump seat
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Machined aluminum rims
  • SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Tires: Width: 235 mm
  • Front Head Room: 996 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,077 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 15.0"
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Front Hip Room: 1,339 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 14.0 L/100 km
  • Fuel Capacity: 74 L
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.7 L/100 km
  • Max Cargo Capacity: 629 L
  • Rear Head Room: 904 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 503 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 389 mm
  • Overall Length: 5,123 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,763 mm
  • Overall height: 1,648 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3,192 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,367 mm
  • Curb weight: 1,484 kg
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,268 kg
  • 2WD SuperCab 126 Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

