2009 Ford Ranger

190,000 KM

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Morrison's Auto Body & Sales Ltd.

905-682-6400

2009 Ford Ranger

2009 Ford Ranger

SPORT

2009 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Location

Morrison's Auto Body & Sales Ltd.

"SELLING QUALITY CARS & TRUCKS SINCE 1986!",
175 St. Paul Crescent, St. Catharines, ON L2S 1N4

905-682-6400

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 8507828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Anti-Theft System
CD Player
as is only

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Morrison's Auto Body & Sales Ltd.

Morrison's Auto Body & Sales Ltd.

"SELLING QUALITY CARS & TRUCKS SINCE 1986!",
175 St. Paul Crescent, St. Catharines, ON L2S 1N4

