$7,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
905-684-8791
2009 Honda Odyssey
2009 Honda Odyssey
EX-L POWER MOONROOF | CLEAN CARFAX | SELLING AS-IS
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
188,140KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9187609
- Stock #: 40-510Z
- VIN: 5FNRL38659B505393
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 188,140 KM
Vehicle Description
EX-L 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V FWD 5-Speed Automatic
Gray
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Don't Delay! With over 140 Sales Professionals Promoting this Pre-Owned Vehicle through 17 Dealerships Representing 11 Communities Across Ontario, this Great Value Won't Last Long!
AutoIQ proudly offers a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee. Buy with Complete Confidence. You won't be disappointed!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3