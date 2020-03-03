2009 Hyundai Elantra

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Window grid antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS Safety Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Black grille w/chrome accents Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Front Reading Lights

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Power remote trunk release

Rear door type: Trunk

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Seatback storage: 2

Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm

Rear Head Room: 955 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,377 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 8.4 L/100 km

Fuel Capacity: 53 L

Front Leg Room: 1,105 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.0 L/100 km

Overall Width: 1,775 mm

Wheelbase: 2,650 mm

Front Head Room: 1,015 mm

Rear Leg Room: 890 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm

Max cargo capacity: 402 L

Overall height: 1,480 mm

Overall Length: 4,505 mm

Curb weight: 1,235 kg

Rear Hip Room: 1,372 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 1,700 kg

4dr Sdn Man GL

