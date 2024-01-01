Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>V6, Loaded, Auto, Ice Cold Air, very well Maintained vehicle, dont let the kms, scare you, body is excellent, and it runs and drives excellent, Leather, Seats, P. seats, Keyless entry, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, AM/FM CD Player, Bluetooth, 426,391 Kms, Asking $6,995 Certified.</p><p> </p><p>Weve Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca</p>

2009 Lexus RX 350

426,391 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Lexus RX 350

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Lexus RX 350

Location

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

  1. 1726775822
  2. 1726775822
  3. 1726775822
  4. 1726775822
  5. 1726775822
  6. 1726775822
  7. 1726775822
  8. 1726775821
  9. 1726775821
  10. 1726775821
  11. 1726775821
  12. 1726775821
  13. 1726775821
  14. 1726775821
  15. 1726775821
  16. 1726775821
  17. 1726775821
  18. 1726775821
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
426,391KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTJHK31U192058102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 426,391 KM

Vehicle Description

V6, Loaded, Auto, Ice Cold Air, very well Maintained vehicle, don't let the kms, scare you, body is excellent, and it runs and drives excellent, Leather, Seats, P. seats, Keyless entry, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, AM/FM CD Player, Bluetooth, 426,391 Kms, Asking $6,995 Certified.

 

We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ed's Auto Sales

Used 2010 Chevrolet Impala LT for sale in St Catharines, ON
2010 Chevrolet Impala LT 164,188 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Orlando 1LT for sale in St Catharines, ON
2012 Chevrolet Orlando 1LT 216,820 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Passat Trendline+ for sale in St Catharines, ON
2017 Volkswagen Passat Trendline+ 161,889 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ed's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-680-XXXX

(click to show)

905-680-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed's Auto Sales

905-680-4400

Contact Seller
2009 Lexus RX 350