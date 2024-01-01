$6,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Lexus RX 350
Ed's Auto Sales
250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8
905-680-4400
$6,995
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 426,391 KM
Vehicle Description
V6, Loaded, Auto, Ice Cold Air, very well Maintained vehicle, don't let the kms, scare you, body is excellent, and it runs and drives excellent, Leather, Seats, P. seats, Keyless entry, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, AM/FM CD Player, Bluetooth, 426,391 Kms, Asking $6,995 Certified.
We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400 To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca
