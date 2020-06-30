2009 Mazda MAZDA6

+ taxes & licensing
289-668-6744
240 Bunting Rd, St. Catharines, ON L2M 3Y1
289-668-6744
+ taxes & licensing
Low Kilometres, Recent Trade-In, Manual
This Mazda 6 was recently traded in to us and is in excellent condition both inside and out. It has a spacious interior with a sporty and sleek exterior in Sangria Red, equipped with a manual transmission. This Mazda 6 is a great mid-sized sedan for the daily commuter looking for good value and fuel economy.
Additional Details:
- Manual Transmission
- Power Windows
- Power Mirrors
- Cruise Control
CarFax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=0UOHfxicfOn881J7TmkTUdeHZr9ejeBN
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
240 Bunting Rd, St. Catharines, ON L2M 3Y1