2009 Mazda MAZDA6

94,846 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Flynn Automotive

289-668-6744

2009 Mazda MAZDA6

2009 Mazda MAZDA6

i Grand Touring LOW KMS,MANUAL,CLEAN

2009 Mazda MAZDA6

i Grand Touring LOW KMS,MANUAL,CLEAN

Location

Flynn Automotive

240 Bunting Rd, St. Catharines, ON L2M 3Y1

289-668-6744

  • Listing ID: 5338982
  • Stock #: 145
  • VIN: 1YVHP81A895M40756

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

94,846KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 145
  • Mileage 94,846 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometres, Recent Trade-In, Manual

This Mazda 6 was recently traded in to us and is in excellent condition both inside and out. It has a spacious interior with a sporty and sleek exterior in Sangria Red, equipped with a manual transmission. This Mazda 6 is a great mid-sized sedan for the daily commuter looking for good value and fuel economy.

Additional Details:

- Manual Transmission
- Power Windows
- Power Mirrors
- Cruise Control

CarFax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=0UOHfxicfOn881J7TmkTUdeHZr9ejeBN

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
CD Player
Trip Computer
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Defrost
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

