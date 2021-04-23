Menu
2009 Nissan Altima

167,380 KM

$5,490

+ tax & licensing
$5,490

+ taxes & licensing

Car Town Motors

416-509-3058

2009 Nissan Altima

2009 Nissan Altima

SL

2009 Nissan Altima

SL

Location

Car Town Motors

125 Hartzel Road, St. Catharines, ON L2P 1N6

416-509-3058

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,490

+ taxes & licensing

167,380KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7015529
  VIN: 1N4AL21E89C197776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,380 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Nissan Altima Sedan 2.5L 

This Vehicle is in Excellent condition and very well kept, clean inside out, runs and drive great. Blue exterior on black cloth interior, heated seats, auxiliary input, USB port, sunroof, alloy wheels, fog lights, and much more.

 

Need more information about the car or want to book a test drive, please call us at 416-509-3058

Vehicles can be transferred between our two locations upon the test drive date. In order to assure your vehicle is reserved and transferred to the right location, please call 416-509-3058. 

*** THIS VEHICLE IS CERTIFIED AND READY TO GO *** VEHICLE PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING FEES *** THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES *** VEHICLE PREVIOUS HISTORY AVAILABLE *** IF THERE ARE ANY QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS, FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US AT 416-509-3058 OR EMAIL US AT sales@cartownmotors.ca *** IF WE DON'T HAVE THE VEHICLE YOU ARE LOOKING FOR IN STOCK, GIVE US A CALL AT 416-509-3058, WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO FIND IT FOR YOU, FOR THE LOWEST PRICE *** FOR INFORMATION OR QUOTE ON OUR ALL-SEASON TIRE INVENTORY PLEASE CALL US AT (905)-291-0409 *** NEED VEHICLE SERVICE CALL US AT (905)-291-0409.

Car Town Motors

Brampton Location:

164 Queens Street W Brampton ON, L6X 1A7

St Catharine Location:

125 Hartzel Road St Catharine ON, L2P 1N6

Car Town Auto Parts

Location:

125 Hartzel Road St Catharine ON, L2P 1N6

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Keyless Start

Email Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

St. Catharines

125 Hartzel Road, St. Catharines, ON L2P 1N6

