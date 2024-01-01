Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!<br />Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!</p>

2009 Nissan Versa

138,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Nissan Versa

Low KM's, Exceptionally Clean, Locally Owned

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Nissan Versa

Low KM's, Exceptionally Clean, Locally Owned

Location

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

905-684-6394

  1. 1723318904
  2. 1723318904
  3. 1723318904
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,000KM
VIN 3N1BC13E79L488251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2003 Toyota Highlander 4dr V6 4WD for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2003 Toyota Highlander 4dr V6 4WD 349,704 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SE - Air & Power for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2010 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SE - Air & Power 271,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 1999 Cadillac Eldorado 2dr Touring Cpe for sale in St. Catharines, ON
1999 Cadillac Eldorado 2dr Touring Cpe 80,422 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

(click to show)

905-684-6394

Alternate Numbers
1-877-880-4879
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

905-684-6394

Contact Seller
2009 Nissan Versa