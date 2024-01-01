$6,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2009 Nissan Versa
Low KM's, Exceptionally Clean, Locally Owned
2009 Nissan Versa
Low KM's, Exceptionally Clean, Locally Owned
Location
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
905-684-6394
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1BC13E79L488251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
2003 Toyota Highlander 4dr V6 4WD 349,704 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SE - Air & Power 271,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
1999 Cadillac Eldorado 2dr Touring Cpe 80,422 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-684-XXXX(click to show)
905-684-6394
Alternate Numbers1-877-880-4879
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
905-684-6394
2009 Nissan Versa