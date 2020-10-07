2009 Pontiac G5

This coupe has 202,667 kms. It's victory red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.2L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Roof Spoiler Auto.
***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Daytime Running Lights
2 door
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Type of tires: Touring AS
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front Independent Suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
External temperature display
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Center Console: Full
Privacy glass: Light
Radio data system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6
Power remote trunk release
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Rear door type: Trunk
Rear spoiler: Wing
Metal-look door trim
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Clock: In-radio display
Machined aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Overall height: 1,415 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.4 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.8 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 397 L
Fuel Capacity: 49 L
Overall Width: 1,738 mm
Wheelbase: 2,623 mm
Front Head Room: 971 mm
Rear Head Room: 908 mm
Rear Leg Room: 834 mm
Curb weight: 1,260 kg
Front Hip Room: 1,257 mm
Overall Length: 4,584 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,067 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,349 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,259 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,176 mm
ROOF SPOILER AUTO
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.