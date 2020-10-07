2009 Pontiac G5

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Daytime Running Lights 2 door Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Type of tires: Touring AS Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Plastic/rubber shift knob trim Black grille w/body-colour surround Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front Independent Suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Center Console: Full Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features Radio data system Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6 Power remote trunk release Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Rear door type: Trunk Rear spoiler: Wing Metal-look door trim Speed-proportional electric power steering Clock: In-radio display Machined aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 16.0" Overall height: 1,415 mm Tires: Width: 205 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: City: 8.4 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.8 L/100 km Max cargo capacity: 397 L Fuel Capacity: 49 L Overall Width: 1,738 mm Wheelbase: 2,623 mm Front Head Room: 971 mm Rear Head Room: 908 mm Rear Leg Room: 834 mm Curb weight: 1,260 kg Front Hip Room: 1,257 mm Overall Length: 4,584 mm Front Leg Room: 1,067 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,349 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,259 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,176 mm ROOF SPOILER AUTO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.