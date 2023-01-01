Menu
2009 Pontiac G6

213,110 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2009 Pontiac G6

2009 Pontiac G6

2009 Pontiac G6

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

213,110KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10355400
  • Stock #: 10399
  • VIN: 1G2ZG57B294132405

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10399
  • Mileage 213,110 KM

This 2009 Pontiac G6 is for sale today.

This sedan has 213,110 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

