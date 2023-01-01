Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Pontiac G8

131,182 KM

Details Description Features

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

905-688-8822

Contact Seller
2009 Pontiac G8

2009 Pontiac G8

** BLUETOOTH , CRUISE , SNRF **

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Pontiac G8

** BLUETOOTH , CRUISE , SNRF **

Location

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

  1. 1690320937
  2. 1690320937
  3. 1690320937
  4. 1690320937
  5. 1690320937
  6. 1690320937
  7. 1690320937
  8. 1690320937
  9. 1690320937
  10. 1690320937
  11. 1690320937
  12. 1690320937
  13. 1690320937
  14. 1690320937
  15. 1690320937
  16. 1690320937
  17. 1690320937
  18. 1690320937
  19. 1690320937
  20. 1690320937
  21. 1690320937
  22. 1690320937
  23. 1690320937
  24. 1690320937
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
131,182KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10224495
  • Stock #: 10866
  • VIN: 6G2ER577X9L183163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,182 KM

Vehicle Description

REMOTE START * 3.6L V6, AUTO, RWD * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, TRUNK, SUNROOF & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED STEREO CONTROLS * CRUISE CONTROL * BLUETOOTH * 18" ALLOY WHEELS * 
INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT * VIEW THIS VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR CAR LOT AT WWW.CERTIFIEDCARS4U.COM * USED CARS, USED TRUCKS AND USED SUVS * SERVICING THE NIAGARA REGION * ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON AND BEYOND * WE CARRY CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN AND HYUNDAI * HUGE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES *

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Equalizer
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

2011 Chevrolet Trave...
 200,004 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2011 Infiniti G37 **...
 0 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Patriot Hi...
 139,450 KM
$17,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-8822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory