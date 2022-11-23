Menu
2009 Subaru Legacy

209,580 KM

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Ed's Auto Sales

905-680-4400

Special Edition

Location

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

209,580KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9440133
  • Stock #: 200021
  • VIN: 4S3BL616697200021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 209,580 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Cyl, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM CD Player, Keyless Entry, P. Seats, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Symmetrical All Wheel Drive, only 209,580 Kms, Asking $6,495 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.

 

All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $3000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 26 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Included
Equalizer
Sun/Moonroof

Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

