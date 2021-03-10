2009 Toyota Camry

This sedan has 329,400 kms. It's magnetic grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4dr Sdn I4 Auto Le.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 60
Side Airbag
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured grille
Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Strut rear suspension
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Speed-proportional power steering
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6.5
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Driver knee airbags
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Head Room: 986 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,057 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,820 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,387 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.5 L/100 km
Max Cargo Capacity: 425 L
Rear Head Room: 959 mm
Rear Leg Room: 974 mm
Wheelbase: 2,775 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,369 mm
Overall height: 1,455 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,446 mm
Overall Length: 4,805 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,469 mm
Curb weight: 1,500 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 1,939 kg
4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE
