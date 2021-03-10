2009 Toyota Camry

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 2 9 , 4 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6821204

Stock #: D5503

VIN: 4T1BE46K99U826132

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 329,400 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Side Airbag Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Body-coloured grille Plastic/rubber shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Strut rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Speed-proportional power steering Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6.5 Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Driver knee airbags Fuel Capacity: 70 L Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Front Head Room: 986 mm Front Leg Room: 1,057 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km Overall Width: 1,820 mm Front Hip Room: 1,387 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.5 L/100 km Max Cargo Capacity: 425 L Rear Head Room: 959 mm Rear Leg Room: 974 mm Wheelbase: 2,775 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,369 mm Overall height: 1,455 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,446 mm Overall Length: 4,805 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,469 mm Curb weight: 1,500 kg Gross vehicle weight: 1,939 kg 4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE

