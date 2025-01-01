$12,998+ taxes & licensing
2010 Audi Q5
3.2 Premium
2010 Audi Q5
3.2 Premium
Used
128,870KM
VIN WA1LKCFP4AA076369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,870 KM
Vehicle Description
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2010 Audi Q5 is for sale today.
There is something special that sets this Audi Q5 apart from the dozens of luxury crossovers available. Maybe its the contemporary, yet timeless exterior styling. Maybe it is the unique balance of fun, sporty performance with the versatility of expanded interior volume. It might be the exhilaration of the steering wheel in your hands or the thrills it commands while you take in the winding road ahead. No matter your reasons, you have the capability to leave tracks where your journey takes you in the one vehicle that is ready to leave its impression on you. This SUV has 128,870 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
