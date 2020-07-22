Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 BMW 3 Series

140,561 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Flynn Automotive

289-668-6744

Contact Seller
2010 BMW 3 Series

2010 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive One Owner,No Accidents,AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2010 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive One Owner,No Accidents,AWD

Location

Flynn Automotive

240 Bunting Rd, St. Catharines, ON L2M 3Y1

289-668-6744

  1. 5393624
  2. 5393624
  3. 5393624
  4. 5393624
  5. 5393624
  6. 5393624
  7. 5393624
  8. 5393624
  9. 5393624
  10. 5393624
  11. 5393624
  12. 5393624
  13. 5393624
  14. 5393624
  15. 5393624
  16. 5393624
  17. 5393624
  18. 5393624
  19. 5393624
  20. 5393624
  21. 5393624
  22. 5393624
  23. 5393624
  24. 5393624
  25. 5393624
  26. 5393624
  27. 5393624
  28. 5393624
  29. 5393624
  30. 5393624
  31. 5393624
  32. 5393624
  33. 5393624
  34. 5393624
  35. 5393624
  36. 5393624
  37. 5393624
  38. 5393624
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5393624
  • Stock #: 147
  • VIN: WBAPK7C57AA458216

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

140,561KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 147
  • Mileage 140,561 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents, One Owner, All-Wheel Drive

- 18" Alloy Wheelsbr- Push Button Startbr- Automatic Headlightsbr- Xenon Headlightsbr- Power Mirrorsbr- Power Windows/pp r-class=" r-style="white-space:pre-wrap;"br/pp r-class=" r-style="white-space:pre-wrap;">CARFAX:

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Automatic climate control
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Power Seats
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
2 keys
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Flynn Automotive

2015 Honda Fit EX 6-...
 100,612 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2009 Mazda MAZDA6 i ...
 94,846 KM
$7,990 + tax & lic
2016 MINI Cooper S 5...
 102,248 KM
$15,490 + tax & lic

Email Flynn Automotive

Flynn Automotive

Flynn Automotive

240 Bunting Rd, St. Catharines, ON L2M 3Y1

Call Dealer

289-668-XXXX

(click to show)

289-668-6744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory