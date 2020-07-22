2010 BMW 3 Series

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Rain Sensing Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Push Button Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Automatic climate control Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Dual Power Seats Trim Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features AWD Xenon Lights Automatic lights BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Heated Side Mirrors Automatic Windshield Wipers Driver Side Airbag Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror 2 keys Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Clear Carproof or Carfax Side Turning Signals Premium Interior Trim Level

