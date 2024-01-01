Menu
If you need a truck, but dont want to pay for the gas and maintenance of a full-size truck, check out this compact Colorado. This 2010 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in St Catharines. The 2010 Chevrolet Colorado is a compact pickup truck that acts like a full-size. As the little brother to the Silverado, the Colorado has the toughness and capability to get the job done. Its bold styling makes it stand out from the crowded truck market as something different. When you get behind the wheel, you might be pleasantly surprised by the comfort and convenience the Colorado can offer.This pickup has 158,122 kms. Its silver in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.9L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

158,122 KM

Used
158,122KM
VIN 1GCCSCD97A8136243

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 158,122 KM

If you need a truck, but don't want to pay for the gas and maintenance of a full-size truck, check out this compact Colorado. This 2010 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.



The 2010 Chevrolet Colorado is a compact pickup truck that acts like a full-size. As the little brother to the Silverado, the Colorado has the toughness and capability to get the job done. Its bold styling makes it stand out from the crowded truck market as something different. When you get behind the wheel, you might be pleasantly surprised by the comfort and convenience the Colorado can offer.This pickup has 158,122 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.9L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.







Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Telematics
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

