2010 Chevrolet Colorado
2010 Chevrolet Colorado
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 158,122 KM
Vehicle Description
If you need a truck, but don't want to pay for the gas and maintenance of a full-size truck, check out this compact Colorado. This 2010 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
The 2010 Chevrolet Colorado is a compact pickup truck that acts like a full-size. As the little brother to the Silverado, the Colorado has the toughness and capability to get the job done. Its bold styling makes it stand out from the crowded truck market as something different. When you get behind the wheel, you might be pleasantly surprised by the comfort and convenience the Colorado can offer.This pickup has 158,122 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.9L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Brian Cullen Motors
