$3,400+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2010 Chevrolet Equinox
2010 Chevrolet Equinox
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$3,400
+ taxes & licensing
184,238KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2CNALPEW5A6341240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mocha
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 5275A
- Mileage 184,238 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors!
The Chevy Equinox stays true to its modern look while giving more choices for upgrades and customizations that suits your lifestyle. This 2010 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
The 2010 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 184,238 kms. It's mocha in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
The Chevy Equinox stays true to its modern look while giving more choices for upgrades and customizations that suits your lifestyle. This 2010 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
The 2010 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 184,238 kms. It's mocha in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Telematics
Requires Subscription
SiriusXM| Air Conditioning| Heated Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors
2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 50,252 KM $26,988 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS 49,559 KM $30,988 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT 97,697 KM $11,988 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Brian Cullen Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Call Dealer
833-977-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$3,400
+ taxes & licensing
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235
2010 Chevrolet Equinox