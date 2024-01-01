Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors!</b> The Chevy Equinox stays true to its modern look while giving more choices for upgrades and customizations that suits your lifestyle. This 2010 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in St Catharines. The 2010 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 184,238 kms. Its mocha in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors. Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

184,238 KM

Details Description Features

$3,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Contact Seller

$3,400

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
184,238KM
Used
VIN 2CNALPEW5A6341240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mocha
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 5275A
  • Mileage 184,238 KM

Vehicle Description

SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors!



The Chevy Equinox stays true to its modern look while giving more choices for upgrades and customizations that suits your lifestyle. This 2010 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.



The 2010 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 184,238 kms. It's mocha in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors.







Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Telematics
Requires Subscription
SiriusXM| Air Conditioning| Heated Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors

Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier for sale in St Catharines, ON
2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 50,252 KM $26,988 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS for sale in St Catharines, ON
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS 49,559 KM $30,988 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT for sale in St Catharines, ON
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT 97,697 KM $11,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brian Cullen Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

Call Dealer

833-977-XXXX

(click to show)

833-977-1235

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,400

+ taxes & licensing

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Equinox