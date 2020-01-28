AWD 4dr 2LT!



This 2010 Chevrolet Equinox is for sale today.



The 2010 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 220,000 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd 4dr 2lt.



Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

Remote Engine Start

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 8 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: T

Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

ONStar Safe & Sound Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

XM SATELLITE RADIO

Front Reading Lights

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Width: 7

Four 12V DC power outlets

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Metal-look shift knob trim

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Pioneer

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Black grille w/chrome surround

Rear Head Room: 995 mm

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km

Front Head Room: 1,039 mm

Tires: Width: 225 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.9 L/100 km

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2,300 kg

Fuel Capacity: 71 L

Overall height: 1,684 mm

Wheelbase: 2,857 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1,013 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,404 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,399 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,304 mm

XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Front Shoulder Room: 1,418 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,803 L

Overall Length: 4,771 mm

Overall Width: 1,842 mm

Curb weight: 1,801 kg

Power child safety locks

Rear exterior parking camera

Selective service internet access

Stability controll with anti-roll

Halogen aero-composite headlights

Rear Camera Only Reverse Sensing System

