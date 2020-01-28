AWD 4dr 2LT!
This 2010 Chevrolet Equinox is for sale today.
The 2010 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 220,000 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd 4dr 2lt.
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Remote power door locks
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Remote Engine Start
- External temperature display
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Integrated roof antenna
- Total Number of Speakers: 8
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Roof Rails
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Front fog/driving lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Speed Rating: T
- Tires: Profile: 65
- Safety
-
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- ONStar Safe & Sound
- Powertrain
-
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Engine Immobilizer
- Comfort
-
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Automatic front air conditioning
- Trim
-
- Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Suspension
-
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Four-wheel Independent Suspension
- Coil rear spring
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
- Strut front suspension
- Security
-
- Anti-theft alarm system
- Audio system security
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- XM SATELLITE RADIO
- Front Reading Lights
- Radio data system
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Metal-look dash trim
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Bucket front seats
- Rear bench
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Rear seats center armrest
- Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Cargo tie downs
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Rear door type: Liftgate
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- In-Dash single CD player
- Braking Assist
- Wheel Diameter: 17
- Remote activated exterior entry lights
- Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Wheel Width: 7
- Four 12V DC power outlets
- Metal-look door trim
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Speed-proportional electric power steering
- Permanent locking hubs
- Seatback storage: 2
- Electrochromatic rearview mirror
- Rear spoiler: Lip
- Audio system memory card slot
- Metal-look shift knob trim
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
- Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Pioneer
- Clock: In-radio display
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Silver aluminum rims
- Black grille w/chrome surround
- Rear Head Room: 995 mm
- Diameter of tires: 17.0"
- Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km
- Front Head Room: 1,039 mm
- Tires: Width: 225 mm
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.9 L/100 km
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
- Gross vehicle weight: 2,300 kg
- Fuel Capacity: 71 L
- Overall height: 1,684 mm
- Wheelbase: 2,857 mm
- Rear Leg Room: 1,013 mm
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,404 mm
- Front Hip Room: 1,399 mm
- Rear Hip Room: 1,304 mm
- XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,418 mm
- Max cargo capacity: 1,803 L
- Overall Length: 4,771 mm
- Overall Width: 1,842 mm
- Curb weight: 1,801 kg
- Power child safety locks
- Rear exterior parking camera
- Selective service internet access
- Stability controll with anti-roll
- Halogen aero-composite headlights
- Rear Camera Only Reverse Sensing System
- AWD 4dr 2LT
