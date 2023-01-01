$3,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-680-4400
2010 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT
Location
Ed's Auto Sales
250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8
905-680-4400
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9460492
- Stock #: 412545
- VIN: 2CNALDEW1A6412545
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 229,137 KM
Vehicle Description
4 Cyl, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM CD Player, Keyless Entry, Factory Remote Starter, Alloy Wheels, Runs and drives good, Need some safety Work, Selling AS IS, AS TRADED, No Safety, No Warranty No Financing, runs and drives good, Asking $3,500 AS IS.
We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 26 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400 To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
