<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> This 2010 Dodge Challenger is for sale today. <br> <br>This Dodge Challenger is the brilliant combination of classic character and modern mechanics. It appeals to diehards with its signature styling while the latest technology enhancements give this legend the power to uphold the weight of its storied reputation. A roomy back seat gives this muscle car more practicality than its competitors. This Challenger is equal parts icon and modern-day performance machine. This low mileage coupe has just 35,384 kms. Its purple in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 425HP 6.1L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

35,384 KM

SRT8 - Low Mileage

SRT8 - Low Mileage

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

35,384KM
Used
VIN 2B3CJ7DW1AH190486

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 35,384 KM

Low Mileage!

This 2010 Dodge Challenger is for sale today.

This Dodge Challenger is the brilliant combination of classic character and modern mechanics. It appeals to diehards with its signature styling while the latest technology enhancements give this legend the power to uphold the weight of its storied reputation. A roomy back seat gives this muscle car more practicality than its competitors. This Challenger is equal parts icon and modern-day performance machine. This low mileage coupe has just 35,384 kms. It's purple in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 425HP 6.1L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

