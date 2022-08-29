2010 Dodge Charger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999 + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 7 7 1 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9201784

9201784 Stock #: 10706

10706 VIN: 2B3CA5CTXAH170085

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 117,771 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Tire Pressure Monitor Adjustable Pedals Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control

