2010 Dodge Charger

117,771 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

905-688-8822

2010 Dodge Charger

2010 Dodge Charger

R/T ** 370HP 5.7L HEMI, NAVI, SUNROOF **

2010 Dodge Charger

R/T ** 370HP 5.7L HEMI, NAVI, SUNROOF **

Location

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

117,771KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9201784
  Stock #: 10706
  VIN: 2B3CA5CTXAH170085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,771 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 117,000KM, SUPER CLEAN, AUTO, RWD, REMOTE START, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER/ALCANTARA SEATS, POWER CHAIR, 20in CHROME WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

