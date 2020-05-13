Menu
$6,698

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$6,698

+ taxes & licensing

  • 185,522KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5012436
  • Stock #: D4233
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE7AR453757
Exterior Colour
Bright Silver Metallic
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
DVD FULL-STOW REAR-AC!

This 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan is for sale today.

This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 185,522 kms. It's bright silver metallic in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.3L V6 12V MPFI OHV Flexible Fuel engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Dvd Full-stow Rear-ac.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Profile: 65
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Fixed antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 4
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Manual front air conditioning
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Black grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Strut front suspension
  • Semi-independent rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Diameter: 16
  • Wheel Width: 6.5
  • Manual Folding Third Row Seat
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • 60-40 Third Row Seat
  • 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
  • Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
  • Left rear passenger door type: Sliding
  • Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
  • Fuel Type: Flexible
  • Driver reverse tilt mirror
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Diameter of tires: 16.0"
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km
  • Fuel Capacity: 76 L
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1,011 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,540 kg
  • Overall height: 1,750 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,643 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 997 mm
  • 3rd Row Head Room: 962 mm
  • 3rd Row Leg Room: 955 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 923 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 3,967 L
  • Curb weight: 1,960 kg
  • Overall Length: 5,144 mm
  • Overall Width: 2,000 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3,078 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,032 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,601 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,447 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,646 mm
  • 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,576 mm
  • 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,237 mm
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Manual child safety locks
  • DVD FULL-STOW REAR-AC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

