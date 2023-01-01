Menu
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

VIN 3D4PG5FVXAT264439

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10867
  • Mileage 143,561 KM

Vehicle Description

SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control

This 2010 Dodge Journey is for sale today.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 143,561 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

