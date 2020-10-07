Menu
2010 Dodge Ram 1500

323,366 KM

Details Description Features

$5,888

+ tax & licensing
$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

St. Catharines Nissan

905-646-9999

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT/TRX 4x4 | SLT | 1 owner

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT/TRX 4x4 | SLT | 1 owner

Location

St. Catharines Nissan

155 Scott St, St. Catharines, ON L2N 1H3

905-646-9999

  1. 6083058
  2. 6083058
$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

323,366KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6083058
  • Stock #: SE20001A
  • VIN: 3D7JV1ET3AG148886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # SE20001A
  • Mileage 323,366 KM

Vehicle Description

VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS IS VEHICLE SOLD AS-IS The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is & is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation & may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. TRUE MARKET PRICING / ALL VEHICLE TRADES ARE WELCOME / TRUCKS & SUVs / CARFAX HISTORY REPORTS ON ALL OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.
St. Catharines Nissan is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the automotive industry and the vehicles we sell and service. We are located at 155 Scott St. at Lake St., just north of the QEW and a quick drive from anywhere in the Niagara Region. Call our team today at (905) 646-9999 and we will show you what customer satisfaction really means

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
5 Speed Multi-speed automatic

St. Catharines Nissan

St. Catharines Nissan

155 Scott St, St. Catharines, ON L2N 1H3

