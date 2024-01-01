$12,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Ford Econoline
12 Passenger Window Van - E-350 Super Duty Ext XLT
2010 Ford Econoline
12 Passenger Window Van - E-350 Super Duty Ext XLT
Location
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
905-684-6394
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
243,363KM
VIN 1FBSS3BL6ADA93519
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 243,363 KM
Vehicle Description
Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Seating
3rd Row Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Email Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
