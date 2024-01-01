Menu
<p>Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!<br />Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!</p>

2010 Ford Econoline

243,363 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Econoline

12 Passenger Window Van - E-350 Super Duty Ext XLT

2010 Ford Econoline

12 Passenger Window Van - E-350 Super Duty Ext XLT

Location

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

905-684-6394

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
243,363KM
VIN 1FBSS3BL6ADA93519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 243,363 KM

Vehicle Description

Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Seating

3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

