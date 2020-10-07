Menu
2010 Ford Escape

135,890 KM

$8,475

+ tax & licensing
$8,475

+ taxes & licensing

Clean And Shine Auto Sales Ltd

905-688-2542

2010 Ford Escape

2010 Ford Escape

XLT

2010 Ford Escape

XLT

Clean And Shine Auto Sales Ltd

394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-2542

$8,475

+ taxes & licensing

135,890KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6207462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,890 KM

Vehicle Description

Great little AWD vehicle. Let the snow fall and drive right through it. Runs and drives great. Take a test drive today and ask about any finance details. Comes with a valid safety inspection and fresh oil change. Powertrain warranty available. Taxes and licence extra.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Factory Alarm
ABS Breaks

Clean And Shine Auto Sales Ltd

Clean And Shine Auto Sales Ltd

394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-2542

