Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!<br />Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!</p>

2010 Ford F-150

286,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle
12261013

2010 Ford F-150

Location

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

905-684-6394

  1. 1741466461
  2. 1741466461
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
286,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1EV0AKA36506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 286,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2016 Lincoln MKX AWD 4DR RESERVE for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2016 Lincoln MKX AWD 4DR RESERVE 243,932 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird EXQUISITE! - RARE FIND - 007 Edition (1/700) for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2003 Ford Thunderbird EXQUISITE! - RARE FIND - 007 Edition (1/700) 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford F-250 for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2011 Ford F-250 405,548 KM $10,900 + tax & lic

Email Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

(click to show)

905-684-6394

Alternate Numbers
1-877-880-4879
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

905-684-6394

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150