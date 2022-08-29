2010 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9289609

9289609 Stock #: 10690

10690 VIN: 1FTFW1E8XAFD27517

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Stock # 10690

Mileage 216,333 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Seating Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm Auxiliary Audio Input Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

