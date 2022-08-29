$13,999+ tax & licensing
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
905-688-8822
2010 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
216,333KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9289609
- VIN: 1FTFW1E8XAFD27517
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 10690
- Mileage 216,333 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Auxiliary Audio Input
Conventional Spare Tire
