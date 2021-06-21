2010 Ford Focus

The Ford Focus has everything you could want in an affordable compact in one attractive package. Whether you're drawn to its charming styling or comfortable cabin, the Focus has something for everyone. It's not only comfortable and good on gas, but it's a blast to drive thanks to its eager drivetrain and agile handling. The dependable Focus offers the most bang for the buck in its competitive segment. This sedan has 262,494 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4dr Sdn Se.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Steering
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Chrome Grille
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Short and long arm rear suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
External temperature display
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Privacy glass: Light
Manual front air conditioning
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Diameter: 15
Rear door type: Trunk
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Wheel Width: 5.5
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,364 mm
Front Head Room: 996 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.5 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.6 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 391 L
Fuel Capacity: 51 L
Curb weight: 1,190 kg
Overall Length: 4,445 mm
Overall Width: 1,694 mm
Overall height: 1,488 mm
Wheelbase: 2,614 mm
Rear Head Room: 973 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,059 mm
Rear Leg Room: 917 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,359 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,280 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,293 mm
Tires: Width: 195 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Manual child safety locks
Halogen aero-composite headlights
4dr Sdn SE
