2010 Ford Focus

Listing ID: 7431077

Stock #: D5934

VIN: 1FAHP3FN2AW220893

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 262,494 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Remote power door locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Chrome Grille Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Interior Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Short and long arm rear suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Convenience External temperature display Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Windows Privacy glass: Light Comfort Manual front air conditioning Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Radio data system Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Tilt-adjustable steering wheel ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Wheel Diameter: 15 Rear door type: Trunk 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Wheel Width: 5.5 SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Shoulder Room: 1,364 mm Front Head Room: 996 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.5 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.6 L/100 km Max cargo capacity: 391 L Fuel Capacity: 51 L Curb weight: 1,190 kg Overall Length: 4,445 mm Overall Width: 1,694 mm Overall height: 1,488 mm Wheelbase: 2,614 mm Rear Head Room: 973 mm Front Leg Room: 1,059 mm Rear Leg Room: 917 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,359 mm Front Hip Room: 1,280 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,293 mm Tires: Width: 195 mm Diameter of tires: 15.0" SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Manual child safety locks Halogen aero-composite headlights 4dr Sdn SE

