4dr Sdn V6 SEL FWD (AS TRADED)!



COME CHECK IT OUT ON OUR LOT IF YOU ARE INTERESTED.................... PLEASE SEE our UNCERTIFIED AS IS DISCLAIMER BELOW BEFORE RESPONDING TO AD............ NO HIDDEN FEES !! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A FULL DISCLOSURE DEALER !! WE BELIEVE DISCLOSURE AND TRANSPARENCY SHOULD START RIGHT IN THE ON LINE ADS - COMPARE THAT TO OTHER DEALERS. !! This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. PLEASE DON'T ASK WHAT IT NEEDS - WE DON'T CHECK OUT THE AS IS VEHICLES AND WE MAKE LITTLE OR NO PROFIT ON THESE VEHICLES - HERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO BUY A VEHICLE AT A WHOLESALE PRICE BEFORE THE SMALLER USED CAR DEALERS PURCHASE IT, MARK IT UP & RE-MARKET IT FROM THEIR LOTS. WE DO NOT FINANCE AS IS VEHICLES!



This 2010 Ford Fusion is for sale today.



The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment, with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick. This sedan has 229000 kms. It's polar white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L V6 24V MPFI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4dr Sdn V6 Sel Fwd (as Traded).





Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6

AM/FM/Satellite Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Profile: 50

Tires: Speed Rating: V Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille

Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather/chrome shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Short and long arm front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Sync

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Remote activated exterior entry lights

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Leather steering wheel trim

Power remote trunk release

Wheel Width: 7.5

Rear door type: Trunk

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Remote, digital keypad power door locks

Fuel Type: Flexible

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Machined aluminum rims

SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)

Fuel Consumption: City: 11.1 L/100 km

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,435 mm

Fuel Capacity: 66 L

Rear Head Room: 960 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km

Tires: Width: 225 mm

Max cargo capacity: 467 L

Gross vehicle weight: 2,029 kg

Overall Length: 4,841 mm

Overall Width: 1,834 mm

Overall height: 1,445 mm

Wheelbase: 2,728 mm

Front Head Room: 983 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm

Rear Leg Room: 942 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,458 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,372 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,354 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Curb weight: 1,524 kg

