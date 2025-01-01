Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 GMC Acadia

274,420 KM

Details Features

$3,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 GMC Acadia

SLE2 AWD 4dr SLE2

Watch This Vehicle
12175609

2010 GMC Acadia

SLE2 AWD 4dr SLE2

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Contact Seller

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
274,420KM
VIN 1GKLVLED9AJ178727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 274,420 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors

Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Custom for sale in St Catharines, ON
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Custom 161,116 KM $25,988 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Terrain SLT AWD SLT for sale in St Catharines, ON
2020 GMC Terrain SLT AWD SLT 59,232 KM $27,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Camry HYBRID XLE 4dr Sdn XLE for sale in St Catharines, ON
2017 Toyota Camry HYBRID XLE 4dr Sdn XLE 167,329 KM $17,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brian Cullen Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

833-977-XXXX

(click to show)

833-977-1235

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

Contact Seller
2010 GMC Acadia