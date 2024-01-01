$3,400+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Accord
Cpe EX-L
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$3,400
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 1HGCS2A83AA800375
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package!
The 2010 Honda Accord Coupe is a car that needs no introduction; the popular car has been a mainstay of the mid-size market for years, says KBB.com. This 2010 Honda Accord Coupe is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. As-Is vehicles cannot be licensed for road use and cannot be financed
Sink down into the 2010 Honda Accord Coupe and youll understand why this is such a popular model. A quiet cabin and outstanding ride quality provide optimal comfort and relaxation, which is ideal for an everyday commuter. In addition, this well-built Honda provides responsive handling and the reliability you want in a mid-size coupe. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Leather Seats| Sunroof| Bluetooth| Heated Seats| Premium Sound Package| SiriusXM| Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
2010 Honda Accord