2010 Honda Accord
COUPE EX-L
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
137,390KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8191068
- Stock #: 2521C
- VIN: 1HGCS2B81AA800437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,390 KM
Vehicle Description
Honda hasnt changed much about the Accord, and thats a good thing, says The Car Connection of the 2010 Honda Accord Coupe. This 2010 Honda Accord Coupe is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
Sink down into the 2010 Honda Accord Coupe and youll understand why this is such a popular model. A quiet cabin and outstanding ride quality provide optimal comfort and relaxation, which is ideal for an everyday commuter. In addition, this well-built Honda provides responsive handling and the reliability you want in a mid-size coupe. This coupe has 137,390 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.briancullen.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=0e5ea1c5-3742-44fc-8838-e8c015652a81&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $170.58 with $0 down for 36 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
