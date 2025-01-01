Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sport Cloth Seats, 6 Airbags, Rear Spoiler</b><br> <br> <br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2010 Hyundai Accent is for sale today. <br> <br>Its hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but thats exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This sedan has 186,390 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 110HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2010 Hyundai Accent

186,390 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Hyundai Accent

GL

Watch This Vehicle
12565262

2010 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
186,390KM
VIN KMHCN4BC2AU461266

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13566
  • Mileage 186,390 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport Cloth Seats, 6 Airbags, Rear Spoiler


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2010 Hyundai Accent is for sale today.

It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This sedan has 186,390 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 110HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE 215,654 KM $12,998 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Mustang GT - Low Mileage for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2016 Ford Mustang GT - Low Mileage 87,589 KM $33,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium - Low Mileage for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2021 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium - Low Mileage 34,799 KM $28,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2010 Hyundai Accent